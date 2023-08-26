We are not captured, says ZEC

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday said it remained firm and focused on its work and reports on social media that it had been captured are false, misleading and ridiculous.

In its election update to the nation last night, ZEC Chief Election Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana, said the Commission was working tirelessly to deliver the presidential election results.

“ZEC has learnt of information circulating on social media to the effect that the Commission has been captured, national collation centre shut down, and ZEC offices at Mahachi Quantum no longer operational. Zimbabweans, the Commission would like to categorically refute and dismiss the allegations and assure the nation that it is continuing with its mandate as stipulated in the Constitution and electoral laws of the country,” said Mr Silaigwana.

“We want to assure you that ZEC is working tirelessly to ensure results are collated and announced within the stipulated time. With regard to roadblocks and checkpoints around ZEC and national collation centres, our understanding as a Commission, is that this is part of Zimbabwe Republic Police’s mandate to ensure order, peace and security as we head towards announcement of presidential results. Please note that access to ZEC offices as well as national result centre remain open to all accredited stakeholders including presidential candidates as well as their chief election agents. Once more we appeal to peace loving Zimbabweans to remain calm, tolerant as they give the Commission time to complete its work in the shortest possible time.”

Turning to the presidential election results, Mr Silaigwana said the Commission follows a prescribed procedure in announcing election results.

He said in terms of the Electoral Act, election results are collated and verified at polling stations before being sent to the ward, constituency, province and national collation centres.

At all these levels, election agents and observers append their signatures to endorse the results as well as to take ownership.

“After receipt of all presidential returns, the Chief Election Officer invites all presidential chief election agents to the verification of presidential results. This exercise will take place in due course and in the shortest possible time. At the said verification, the Chief Election Officer will display each constituency returns and allow chief election agents and candidates to take notes. Take note that the process will take place in the presence of all candidates and chief election agents,” said Mr Silaigwana.

“I would also like to advise that the absence of an agent or candidate will not prevent the process from continuing.

“The Chief Election Officer will then add together the number of votes received by each presidential candidate in each constituency return.

“The candidates and Chief Election Agent will endorse the results by signing a V23D form. Copies of the signed form will be given to each Chief Election agent or candidate and the CEO will then formally give the agreed results to the Chairperson of the Commission for announcement of the same. The next step will be the results announcement by the Chairperson and the results will be pasted outside.”