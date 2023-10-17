WB, SA in talks over US$1bn loan

The World Bank is currently engaged in discussions regarding a possible US$1 billion loan aimed at supporting South Africa’s efforts to revamp its energy sector.

Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, the World Bank’s director for South Africa, confirmed that the loan, intended for the government itself rather than the state utility Eskom, is currently “under discussion.” She shared this information in an interview held in Marrakech, Morocco.

“It is going to come very soon,” she added, declining to specify a timeframe.

In 2022, the country witnessed more than 200 days of power cuts, which was already considered the worst year for blackouts in its history.

According to data provided by Eskom, South Africa is facing a severe electricity crisis in 2023, surpassing the levels of power cuts experienced last year.

The crises is primarily attributed to the frequent breakdowns of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants, Reuters reported.

These persistent power outages have had a detrimental impact on economic growth and have also spurred increased private investment in renewable energy sources.

“It’s a policy development loan which supports critical reforms,” Marie-Nelly said of the potential World Bank funding. “There’s a particular focus on transmission, because it is a stumbling block in terms of bringing new (capacity) that is going to be built mainly by the private sector.”

In February, the South African government made a commitment to absorb over R254 billion (equivalent to US$13.4 billion) of Eskom’s debt under a debt relief initiative, with certain stipulations.

The primary condition set forth was that Eskom would be restricted from incurring any new debt for a three-year period unless such debt acquisition is granted approval by the country’s finance minister. – The East African