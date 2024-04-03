Watermelons flood mass markets

Ashton Mutyavaviri

ALTHOUGH the current drought has damaged agricultural activities across the country, perennially dry regions like Muzarabani, Chiredzi, Mwenezi and Chisasi have found solace in watermelons, which farmers are delivering in abundance to mass markets.

Knowledge Africa Trust (KTA) chief executive officer Dr Charles Dhewa revealed this recently during an update on fresh produce trading on mass markets.

He said watermelon production was emerging as an important source of income for farmers in the dry agro-ecological region 5 districts of Chiredzi and Muzarabani, among others.

“The El Nino induced drought experienced this year was a blessing in disguise with people from dry regions capitalising on it to grow water melons, which do not require a lot of rains,” said Dr Dhewa.

Dr Dhewa said Chiredzi and Muzarabani districts were the leading suppliers of consumers’ most loved watermelons.

He observed that Muzarabani led in water melon supplies from January to March every year while Chiredzi, parts of Beitbridge and Mwenezi dominated supply from end of September to December.

Other regions like Murewa, Mutoko, Beatrice, Chivhu, Mhondoro, Shamva and parts of Manicaland province come into the game to fill the gap from April to July, he added.

Statistics availed by eMkambo show that an average of 1 000 tonnes of the product are supplied daily in all the country’s food markets, with Harare leading followed by Bulawayo.

Annually, nearly 400 000 tonnes of water melons are traded on the markets.

Prices range from US$1 to US$4 per watermelon depending on size and location of the market with Bulawayo usually commanding the highest price, said Dr Dhewa.

Due to climate change-induced temperature increases, the human body continues to demand a coolant like watermelon. With most consumers now demanding organically produced water melons, dry agro-ecological regions 4 and 5 will be the main suppliers, as they have not been over-contaminated by agricultural chemicals,” he said.

He urged policy makers and financiers to strongly invest in watermelon to meet its potential as it is proving to be a life server or people especially in dry regions.

He further added that there must be proper infrastructure such as cold chains and sheds in the mass markets for the smooth business to flow smoothly.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said he believed areas such as Beitbridge and Gwanda in Matabeleland South province were the hubs of watermelon trading.

“Indeed, watermelon production is prevalent in drought-prone areas from where the high-quality produce comes. It is freely traded and many households are deriving their livelihoods from them. Due to increased production, there is need to explore the export market for foreign currency earnings,” he said.

Watermelons are healthy and should be eaten often, mainly because they are high in vitamin A and C, which are essential for preventing cancers, high blood pressure and maintaining the skin health, to mention a few benefits.