Waterfalls family loses US$13k to bogus cops

Crime Reporter

A Waterfalls family lost US$13 000 cash to three robbers who were masquerading as police officers on Monday.

The robbers entered the house through an unlocked door before attacking the victim.

They stole a safe that contained the cash before disappearing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Leonard Road, Chevoit, Waterfalls on January 22, 2024, in which three unknown male suspects who were armed with a pistol and handcuffs, entered a house through an unlocked door and identified themselves as members of the Police to the occupant.

“The trio attacked the victim before stealing a safe containing US$13 000 among other valuables.  Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

/
Comments

