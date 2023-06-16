Waterfalls family loses car, cash, gadgets to robbers

Crime Reporter

SIX armed robbers raided a Waterfalls family in Harare yesterday midnight and stole a Toyota Belta vehicle, over US$540 cash, electrical gadgets and various items.

The robbers force-opened the doors using crow bars to gain entry into the house and attacked one victim during the raid.

They loaded the goods onto the victim’s car, a Toyota Belta and drove off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery and said no arrests have been made.

“Police in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eyecourt on June 15, 2023 at around 0030 hours in which six unknown male suspects broke into the victim’s house using crow bars before attacking the victim.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$541, 2 X 24 volts lithium batteries,3x Must invertor, Iphone 14 promax cellphone, Iphone 13 promax cellphone, 2 HP 250 laptops, 1 Acer mini laptop, 4 king size juvets, 30 pairs shoes, 2 X 9kg gas tanks and a fridge compressor.

“The suspects loaded the loot into the victim’s white Toyota Belta vehicle registration number AED 4131 and drove away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

A manhunt has since been launched for the robbers.

The ZRP is also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tafadzwa Mugabe (39) who is being sought in connection with a case of theft which occurred at Hippo Valley Estates in November 2018.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect stole US$12 000 from a sugar cane farmer who had contracted him to harvest sugarcane.

Mugabe was then arrested in 2018 and taken to court where he was remanded out of custody.

He defaulted appearance at court resulting in him being given a warrant of arrest.