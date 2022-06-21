Water project to transform Kairezi

Yeukai TaziraÂ in Muzarabani

The Kairezi community in Muzarabani’s ward 23 is set for huge transformation following the setting up of a solar-powered water project in the area by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS).

The project, which has brought tapped water to local schools, shopping centre and clinic, is part of the ZRCS Muzarabani Resilience Project with support from the Finish Red Cross.

Villagers welcomed the project.

“We used to travel long distances to fetch water and in some instances, we would fetch from the crocodile-infested Musengezi River,” said Idah Tichawangana.

Councillor for the area Alderman Amon Mavedzenge said the water would bring development to the area.

“Water was the biggest challenge in the area and development was stagnant. We hope this water project will transform this community,” said Alderman Mavedzenge.

“With this project, we hope to see the completion of the clinic and retain qualified teachers at our schools.”

Teachers at both Kairezi primary and secondary schools expressed gratitude to the local leadership.

“We would want to thank the local leadership for this water project. In the past, we used to send students to fetch water at a borehole 1,5km away,” said Mr Jonah Makaza, the head of Kairezi Secondary School.

ZRCS Secretary-General Elias Hwenga said Kairezi was one of the wards where his organisation was implementing a number of projects.

â€œKairezi is one of the few wards that the Red Cross is operating under the Muzarabani Resilience Project,” said Hwenga.

â€œThe project started in 2008 by then it was called Community Based Health and First Aid in Action which was mainly on software issues of health disaster reduction and in 2018 that is when the hardware component came into play.”

He said ZRCS projects were community-initiated.

“The community through the needs assessment programme come up with these projects and we implement them with the support of volunteers,” said Hwenga.

“In this case, the community dug the 5,3km trench for the pipeline to the furthest point, the clinic.”

ZRCS did a similar project in Chiwenga’s Muzarabani ward 24.