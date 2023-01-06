Water levels rise, as dams respond positively to rains

Elton Manguwo

MAJOR dams across the country have responded positively to the recent rains with water levels rising from 80, 9 to 81, 2 percent, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has revealed.

ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga yesterday said marginal water level increases of at least 24 percent were recorded in the country’s big dams.

As at January 3, 2023 the national dam level average stood at 81, 2 percent with Muchekeranwa Dam at 94, 8 percent followed by Mutirikwi 94, 5 and Tugwi-Mukosi at 92.

The country received considerable rains in most provinces in the past weeks, as the cropping season progresses with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) indicating that good rains were expected this week.

“Rains continue pushing water levels in the country’s major dams upwards. This development shows the improving water security for the nation,” said Mrs Munyonga.

However, the national dam storage levels continue to decline as water withdrawals from the dams are still higher than the inflows being recorded.

On the one hand, the rains experienced recently relieved the country’s dams as the rate of water used declined as farmers water needs were met by the rains.

Mrs Munyonga added that despite outflows not matching the inflows, there was a marked reduction in the rate of water usage across the country with the national dam level average closing the past week on 78, 8 percent.

The brutal effects of climate change and the need to be more efficient in agricultural production necessitates that the country maximises on efforts to bring water close to the production sites and hubs.

Therefore, to increase water catchment the Government is spearheading the construction of 12 high impact dams towards the modernisation of the agricultural sector to ensure timely and guaranteed food security for the nation.

Dam water is crucial in agro-based rural areas as, agricultural production zones are Vision 2030 accelerators through maximisation of production of cash crops and major foreign currency generating crops such as tobacco, cotton and sunflower thereby empowering rural economies.

With the country pushing to return to its glory of the past through high production levels this summer season, irrigation water remains an important ingredient in ensuring maximum productivity.

The establishment of dams in rural areas dovetails into Governments plan of rural industrialisation and development through climate proofing agricultural production.

Mrs Munyonga warned all water users against reckless use of the resource saying supply was still limited so the available quantities should be used efficiently.