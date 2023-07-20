Water from Presidential Borehole Scheme is free, Tungwarara tells Zanu-PF supporters in Chitown

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Prevail International Group Managing director Paul Tempter Tungwarara has told Zanu-PF supporters in Seke Unit E and H of Zengeza West Constituency that water from the Presidential Borehole Scheme is free for everyone and no one must pay for it’s access since it is a Presidential gesture.

This comes amid revelations that some people were now selling the water.

President Mnangagwa has drilled a 150 metre dip borehole in between Unit E and H in Chitungwiza under the Presidential Borehole drilling scheme.

The Presidential boreholes are expected to serve people in surrounding households.

The scheme is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of providing clean water to all citizens, especially in urban areas which have been run down by opposition parties since 2000.

The crowd vowed to vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the upcoming general election.

“We are not going to listen to what people say, we are focused on implementing this project. We are not going to listen to people who want to divert the focus of this project for it to fail we are here to deliver,” Tungwarara said.

He thanked the President for giving water to the people of Chitungwiza.