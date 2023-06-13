Water cost affecting farmers’ competitiveness

Elton Manguwo

FARMERS have expressed concern over the high costs of water which they said is not viable.

This comes as the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is calling on farmers to pay their water bills and outstanding debts.

Speaking recently during the 2023 Irrigation Stakeholders Indaba the chairman of Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA) Mr Graeme Murdoch said the way that the water bill pricing system was structured was heavily taxing farmers.

“The pricing model is farmers pay 7,5 mega litres per hectare plus an in-built transmission loss at a time farmers are using 5,5 mega litres per hectare,” he said.

The water bills are amounting to four percent of total variable costs which is impacting farmers’ profitability at a time they are competing with other countries and finished goods.

“Farmers are paying for water that they are not using as when using modern irrigation equipment transmission loses are close to zero hence as farmers we are paying US$10 a hectare more than we should,” said Mr Murdoch.

The FCCA is a consortium of private millers, processors and commodity contract farming companies.

“There is need for a whole sector approach to look into the cost of production as we are an expensive country to produce crops which is affecting our competitiveness,” said Mr Murdoch.

Mr Murdoch said there was need for strong co-operation between farmers and ZINWA.

“It is no longer a them and us affair. There is need to create an environment where its farmer understands the importance of paying bills which is essential in adequately resourcing ZINWA,” he said.

ZINWA director of engineering and hydrological services Mr Takudza Makwangudze encouraged farmers to pay for allocated water to ensure that the water authority can service the equipment at designated water catchments.

“Irrigators in the country are owing the water authority 23 percent of the total debt which is impacting irrigation development in the country,” said Eng Makwangudze.

The country enjoyed a good inflow season pushing water levels in the country’s major dams upwards realising a 93,1 percent average dam level percent by March 2023 making the country water secure for the period.

ZINWA highlighted that an increased water uptake was observed as a result of the increased wheat hectarage by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.