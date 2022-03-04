Wasarirevu appointed Lady Sables coach

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union have appointed Lissy Wasarirevu as the interim head coach of the Zimbabwe Lady Sables team.

Wasarirevu was elevated to be the interim head coach after the annual review of national teams by the National Technical Committee. She takes over from Munya Mhonda who was appointed in 2020 and oversaw the Lady Sables 2021 rugby campaign where the team recorded four losses out of the four games they played.

The ZRU Technical Committee then saw it prudent to elevate Wasarirevu who had been assistant coach to Mhonda who did well with the Lady Sables.

This is in line with the Union’s strategic plan to consciously and proactively have more women in the administrative, coaching and officiating structures at grassroots and high performance teams level.

Wasarirevu becomes the first female to be the head coach of the women’s national XV’s, the Lady Sables.

Her predecessors include George Mukorera, Philemon Machisa, Abraham Rwodzi and recently Mhonda who have had various degrees of success with the team.

Wasarirevu will be the interim head coach until a substantive coach is appointed in due course.

Wasarirevu has a rich rugby background having played for the Lady Sables team and the Lady Cheetahs. She was also the captain of the Lady Sables.

She is a World Rugby Level Two coach and an accredited, practising rugby referee with the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society.

Wasarirevu is also the head coach for FS Raiders, a women’s rugby club that has been dominating the women’s rugby landscape.

Under her tutelage, FS Raiders have managed to beat all and sundry in the country and recently won the Zambia Ten Challenge Cup in Lusaka, Zambia.

“The ZRU Presidium and the Technical Committee wish Wasarirevu well in her new role as she continues to break new ground for Zimbabwe Rugby Union,’’ the ZRU said in a statement yesterday. — ZRU/Sports Reporter