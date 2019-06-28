Warriors won’t withdraw from AFCON

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

ZIMBABWE will not be withdrawing from the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament that is ongoing here in Egypt, head of delegation Farai Jere has confirmed.

While confirming that there were issues over allowances for the players,Jere said there was never a hint of withdrawing from the tournament.

“I can confirm that we held a meeting with the players over allowances which the boys are owed. However $5 000 will be wired today,which will take th total amount paid to the players to slightly under $20 000,”said Jere.

He said the players will fullfil Sunday’s final Group A match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, a game which the team has to win to enhance their chances of making history by progressing to the knockout stages of the Afcon finals.

“I want to assure the nation that we are going to play our final group game on Sunday and are looking forward to a positive result. These boys are aware of the impact that qualification will have on their footballing careers but we are also cognizant that we don’t have to turn a blind ear to their concerns, the association will always have an ear on issues to do with the welfare of the team, we are a listening association,” said Jere.