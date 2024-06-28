WARRIORS WIN COSAFA OPENER

WINNING START . . . Manica Diamonds striker Michael Tapera (number 19) leads celebrations after he scored on his debut as Zimbabwe beat Comoros 1-0 in their opening Cosafa Cup match yesterday

Comoros . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

THE Warriors marked their return to the COSAFA Cup tournament with a win over Comoros at Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Zimbabwe, who were back in the regional tournament after a three-year hiatus, scored the solitary goal of the match courtesy of Manica Diamonds forward, Michael Tapera, just moments after the restart.

Tapera was well-positioned when Farai Banda dropped a fine cross into the box following a good interplay on the wing with Tinotenda Meke.

The 26-year-old forward shrugged off the challenge from the Comoros defenders and connected the ball past goalkeeper Anzimati Aboudou Adel to hand Zimbabwe maximum points in this first Group B match.

Considering the haphazard preparations ahead of this tournament, this was a special take-off for Zimbabwe who also had not won a game in their last six COSAFA Cup matches. Ironically, the Warriors’ last win at the regional tournament in June 2019 against Comoros in Durban.

But many of the Warriors’ fans yesterday were taken aback by the gold and black stripe that their team donned at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was a complete departure from the traditional Zimbabwe national team colours.

The Warriors normally use gold, green, and or white stripes. But yesterday they could easily be mistaken for the local division one outfit Golden Eagles. No explanation could be given by ZIFA over the kits, which torched a social media storm that almost dampened the joy of winning.

Apart from that, the Warriors played better than their opponents, who had been in camp for longer preparing for the tournament. Skipper Godknows Murwira was named man of the match for gallantly leading his team from the back through his confident play.

“First of all, I want to thank the Almighty for the opportunity to be here,” said Murwira.

“Secondly, when we went back to the changing room the coach told us that we should not rush our decisions and play our style so that we hit them on the counter when they come and we managed to do that,” said Murwira.

Zimbabwe’s dominance in the first half had no results as they could not fashion out clear opportunities at goal. Instead, they could have found themselves on the back foot just after the half-hour mark when the defence was split open by the islanders, only for Comoros winger Affane Said Djambae to drag his effort wide of goal.

For all of Zimbabwe’s efforts in the opening half, it was Meke who gave the opponent’s keeper something to pounder about with a grounder from a distance.

The Warriors continued dictating the pace when they returned from the breather and their efforts paid off when they got the opening goal in the 53rd minute.

They could have gotten the insurance goal in style midway through the second half when defender Malvern Hativagoni spotted the Comoros keeper off his line but Anzimati recovered quickly and tipped over the bar a dipping long-range strike.

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera was elated by the win, which was a huge boost ahead of the Battle of the Zambezi against Zambia on Sunday.

“I think it was a very good afternoon for us. I think the opponents allowed us to change things.

“I think they also gave us a lot of respect but overall, in terms of talent I think we were better than them, we were so much organised from the first whistle to the last,” said Tapera.

After two weeks of chopping and changing the Warriors squad by ZIFA, coach Tapera yesterday started with Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi in goal, with skipper Murwira and Malvern Hativagoni providing cover as the twin centre-backs.

Emmanuel Jalai and Farai Banda were the two fullbacks while Richard Hachiro and Donald Mudadi were in central midfield.

Midfielders Tinotenda Meke and Juan Mutudza enjoyed their game from the wide flanks while Tapera and Takunda Benhura were the two centre strikers.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Raphael Pitisi, Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Godkonws Murwira, Malvern Hativagoni, Richard Hachiro, Donald Mudadi (T. Tavengwa, 66th min), Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke (N. Rauzhi, 78th min), Michael Tapera (P. Mutimbanyoka, 66th min), Takunda Benhura (D. Mapuwa, 90th min)

Comoros: Anzimati Aboudou Adel, Mohamed Zamir, Bakri Youssouf (T. Tarek, 21st min), Abdoul Anziz Omar, Karim Said Mohamed, Alfonsi Heslane, Ibroihim Youssouf, Kassim Hadji, Boina Raidou (N. Idare, 67th min), Massulaha Hilali, Affane Djambae