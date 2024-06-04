WARRIORS MENTALITY EXCITES TAPERA

NO TIME TO WASTE . . . Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera (left) chats with technical advisor Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa during the team’s first training session in Johannesburg yesterday ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday.— Picture: Zifa.

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Jairos Tapera is a happy man.

He got to officially meet with his men for the first time, since being appointed their interim gaffer, in South Africa yesterday morning before conducting their first training session.

The Warriors are in the neighbouring country for a double-header of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

They clash against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday in a match they will be the home side before they face off against Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday next week.

Tapera expressed satisfaction with the positivity on display after completing the second of the two training sessions yesterday.

He, however, feels they have to put in a lot of work in terms of their fitness.

“I am happy to be with this amazing group of players who are showing a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in representing their country,” said Tapera.

“As the technical team, we got to meet the players in the morning before we started training.

“I should say, I am thrilled with the attitude on display. They are showing that they want to defend the badge and that is a very good sign if you ask me.

“The morning session was basically about assessing the players’ fitness levels. I am not too satisfied and that’s an area we need to work on.

“I think the reason for that is because the season is over for most of them, especially those coming from Europe. They are not very far off though.”

Tapera said the squad will be training twice a day until tomorrow.

“We will focus more on loading and tactics. I think the physical fitness aspect will also be addressed in the process.

“We have quality players in this team and we will try to work on combinations in the next few days.

“I am impressed with what I am seeing. I am seeing players who are very passionate about their work and players who are showing a lot of hunger to succeed,” he said.

“So obviously the combinations will not be very difficult to build. I am seeing some really good chemistry and I am happy.

“We are working towards the match against Lesotho coming on Friday.

“We know what they are capable of doing and we need not lower our guard. We are keen to bag the full points.”

Squad co-captain Teenage Hadebe did not take part in yesterday’s sessions after he flew out to sign a contract with a new club believed to be in the United States of America.

The lanky defender is expected to be back in South Africa today.

“Teenage (Hadebe) has asked to be excused from the two sessions today (yesterday).

“He has gone to sign a new contract with a new team. He will be back tomorrow(today),” said Tapera.

The veteran gaffer has been boosted ahead of the two matches against Lesotho and South Africa after winning the May Castle Lager Premier Soccer League May Coach of the Year.

This is the second time in a row that the Manica Diamonds coach has won the monthly gong after bagging the April crown as well.

His Manica Diamonds star, Michael Tapera, who was narrowly beaten to the April prize by Never Rauzhi of Bulawayo Chiefs, won the Player of the Month crown for May.

“Winning the May prize is a confidence booster for me as a coach,” said Tapera.

“I am very happy to have won it for the second time running. I would like to thank God for this achievement.

“I hope this is the beginning of a good week for me and the nation.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the squad chosen for the Cosafa tournament, that will take place in Durban soon after the World Cup qualifiers, has predominantly Under-23 players.

Zimpapers Sports has learnt that the association decided to have development players in the team.

Tapera named only three players over 23, including FC Platinum’s Juan Mutudza, Takunda Benhura of Ngezi Platinum Stars, and his teammate Richard Hachiro.

That is the reason why he then left out the leading scorer in the league, Lynoth Chikuhwa, and other players who stakeholders were questioning their exclusion.