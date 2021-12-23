Warriors finish the year ranked 121

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors have ended the year in the worst possible manner in the FIFA rankings after they remained unchanged on number 121 in the latest statistics released by the world football governing body today.

The Warriors also remained rooted on 31st place in the continental rankings.

The stagnation was caused by lack of activity during the month of December.

The Warriors suffered heavy blows in the last few months and they retreated three places down the ladder in the previous rankings following a predictable end to their lifeless 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Warriors, who finished bottom of Group G, without a win, lost 0-1 to South Africa before they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium late last month.

They had started the year on position 108 under Zdravko Logarusic, who was later replaced by Norman Mapeza.

But they experienced a difficult campaign during the year, in which they played a total of 15 games.

They won one, lost 10 and drew four games.

The next rankings will be released after the group games at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon next month. Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Malawi, Senegal and Guinea.