  • Today Fri, 14 Jun 2024

Warriors date Zambia at COSAFA

Warriors date Zambia at COSAFA

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors are set to resume their rivalry with Zambia in the 2024 COSAFA Cup following a draw conducted in South Africa this morning.
The neighbours were placed in Group B alongside Comoros and a fourth team yet to be confirmed.

Malawi are expected to be the fourth team.

The tournament will be held in Durban from 26 June to 7 July. Zimbabwe are making a return to the regional tournament after missing the 2023 edition due to a FIFA ban.

Organisers have retained last year’s format which saw the 12 participating teams split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up set to advance to the semi-finals.

GROUP A
South Africa
Mozambique
Eswatini
Botswana

GROUP B
Zambia
Team to be confirmed
Comoros
Zimbabwe

GROUP C
Angola
Namibia
Lesotho
Seychelles

You Might Also Like

/
  • WARRIORS BACK IN AFCON QUALIFIERS . . . ... Sport

    WARRIORS BACK IN AFCON QUALIFIERS . . . ...

    Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE’S football authorities will have under three months to try and put the house in order as the Warriors will return to action in September when the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers begin.  The Warriors will be among the 48 teams that will go into the hat […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments