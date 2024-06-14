Warriors date Zambia at COSAFA
Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE’S Warriors are set to resume their rivalry with Zambia in the 2024 COSAFA Cup following a draw conducted in South Africa this morning.
The neighbours were placed in Group B alongside Comoros and a fourth team yet to be confirmed.
Malawi are expected to be the fourth team.
The tournament will be held in Durban from 26 June to 7 July. Zimbabwe are making a return to the regional tournament after missing the 2023 edition due to a FIFA ban.
Organisers have retained last year’s format which saw the 12 participating teams split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up set to advance to the semi-finals.
GROUP A
South Africa
Mozambique
Eswatini
Botswana
GROUP B
Zambia
Team to be confirmed
Comoros
Zimbabwe
GROUP C
Angola
Namibia
Lesotho
Seychelles
Comments