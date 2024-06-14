Warriors date Zambia at COSAFA

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors are set to resume their rivalry with Zambia in the 2024 COSAFA Cup following a draw conducted in South Africa this morning.

The neighbours were placed in Group B alongside Comoros and a fourth team yet to be confirmed.

Malawi are expected to be the fourth team.

The tournament will be held in Durban from 26 June to 7 July. Zimbabwe are making a return to the regional tournament after missing the 2023 edition due to a FIFA ban.

Organisers have retained last year’s format which saw the 12 participating teams split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up set to advance to the semi-finals.

GROUP A

South Africa

Mozambique

Eswatini

Botswana

GROUP B

Zambia

Team to be confirmed

Comoros

Zimbabwe

GROUP C

Angola

Namibia

Lesotho

Seychelles