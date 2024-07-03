Warriors crash out

NO WAY OUT . . . Kenya defender Alphonce Omija shields the ball away from Zimbabwe striker Denzel Mapuwa in a COSAFA Cup match at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Bruce Chikuni in PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

Kenya………………………………………… (0) 2

Zimbabwe…………………………………… 0

RARELY has a team crashed out of the COSAFA Cup football tournament in such agonising fashion.

But that was the story of Zimbabwe’s Warriors as their return to the COSAFA Cup after a three-year absence, ended in tears, agony and despair for coach Jairos Tapera and his men as defeat by Kenya’s Harambee Stars at Wolfson Stadium here, saw them tumble from the top of the Group B standings to third and out of the competition.

Goals by Austine Atieno in the 53rd minute and Benson Ochieng 20 minutes later put paid to the Warriors aspirations at taking a crack a record-equalling seventh title.

Instead, the Warriors are now headed for home empty-handed.

Only the group winners from the three pools in the 12-team competition and the best runners-up proceed to the semi-finals.

The Warriors needed at least a draw to progress to the next round of the regional flagship tournament, but the task appeared too heavy for the Warriors.

Before, yesterday’s shock defeat and their first in this year’s edition, the Warriors were in charge of the Group B proceedings and calling the shots with six points from two games.

But at the end of business, it was surprise packages Comoros, who finished on top of the pile, following their 1-0 win over hapless Zambia in another Group B match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

That result added to the Warriors woes.

Yet in the match, which seemed headed for a draw at least up to the break, both teams took turns to enjoy possession.

But it was the Harambee Stars, who seemed more willing to keep the ball as Zimbabwe tried to penetrate through wing play.

The first real chance fell Kenya’s way in the 17th minute following a defensive mistake from goalkeeper Rapheal Pitisi and defender Malvin Hativagoni.

However, the Warriors were lucky to escape unscathed as Chrispine Erambo rushed his effort.

The Warriors won their first corner in the 22nd minute, but failed to make the most of it.

McKinnon Mushore could have changed the complexion of the game in the 42nd minute with a bit of precision in his attempt to create a scoring chance for Takunda Benhura.

Denzel Mapuwa also delivered some brilliant crosses, but Benhura appeared unlucky as his headers kept going just inches off target.

Jairos Tapera realised he was flirting with elimination and made three changes at the restart.

He introduced Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke and chief striker Michael Tapera.

There had been indications that Michael had been suspended, but it emerged that he had been cleared to play.

The Warriors technical team had assumed that he was on suspension for picking two yellow cards, when they addressed the media a day before the match.

The substitutes he threw in injected life into the Warriors and they became a more aggressive unit but still the goal they badly needed proved elusive.

Benhura almost gave the Warriors the lead just six minutes after the break but Kenya goalkeeper Bryne Omondi, refused to be beaten to his near-post.

On the back of sustained Kenyan pressure, Atieno fired the Harambee Stars in front after 53 minutes.

It was the first time that Zimbabwe had conceded in this group and they appeared deflated and panicky, as they started playing without any purpose despite having a party atmosphere in their corner.

Ochieng made it even more difficult for Zimbabwe when he extended Kenya’s advantage with a fine close-range strike, which gave Pitisi no chance.

Benhura kept firing blanks as the Warriors shifted gears in search of at least a consolation goal.

Some also felt Jairos Tapera should have replaced McKinnon Mushore at half-time, as he appeared out of sorts in the centre of the park for the entire opening period.

But to their surprise, he kept the other midfield options he had Donald Mudadi and Tatenda Tavengwa on the bench.

Jairos said he was disappointed with the result.

He maintained that his men exited the tournament with honour, considering the chaos that characterised their preparations.

“I’m disappointed with the result, especially with the manner we have lost our ticket to the next round.

“We could have avoided this loss in many ways but it was not our day.

“I knew from the start that it was going to be difficult to force a come-back, if we conceded first.

“The boys tried everything they could to avoid this loss but our best was not enough,” said Tapera.

“I’m happy for the boys, especially those who played for the national team for the first time in this tournament, it was a milestone for them and collecting six points from three games means we have something to build on.

“Some of these boys have shown that they are ready to be elevated to the senior team and it’s now a matter of embracing them so that they can get used to the system,” he added.

Meanwhile Mozambique and Comoros have booked their places in the semi-finals after the completion of the final matches in Groups A and B yesterday.

The Mambas head Group A following a 3-1 win over 10-man Botswana, edging out hosts South Africa on goal-difference to take top honours.

Bafana Bafana cannot finish among the best second-placed sides, so will exit the tournament.

Goals from Momed Ferreira, Dario Melo and Edmundo Candido sealed the win for Mozambique, after Tebogo Kopelang had put Botswana in front.

But a red card for Olebogeng Ramotse just before half-time proved a blow to the Zebras.

South Africa beat Eswatini 1-0 to at least go home on a high, Thabang Sibanyoni getting the only goal of the game after three minutes.

His only other international strike was at the same competition, at the same venue and against the same opponents in 2021.

Comoros finished top of Group B after three teams finished on six points and had to be separated on head-to-head, with Kenya in second and hoping to take the best runner-up place, while Zimbabwe and Zambia are eliminated.

Comoros defeated Zambia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ibroihim Youssouf to extend his record as the islanders’ all-time leading scorer in the COSAFA Cup with four goals.

It is the first time in their history that Zambia have lost three games in a row in the competition.