Warriors, Bafana Bafana match sold out

Tadious Manyepo in BLOEMFONTEIN

Tickets to the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Free State Stadium have been sold out.

That means around 45 000 people will watch the eagerly-awaited Limpopo Derby that kicks off at 6pm.

The venue accomodates 46 000 spectators.

This is a must-win game for both teams as they seek to affirm themselves in Group C with a place to Canada, Mexico and the United States of America up for grabs.

Warriors warming up ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein