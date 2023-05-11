Warrant of arrest for Musengezi cancelled

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare provincial Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda has cancelled a warrant of arrest which she had issued to Political activist Sybeth Musengezi after he failed to show up at court early this week.

His lawyer, Mr Douglas Coltart told the court that his client was sick on the day in question.

“I have been advised that the accused person has fallen ill and was unable to attend court today. I would propose that this matter be postponed to a date where the accused person has recovered. I would suggest May 18,” said Mr Coltart.

However, in response, prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira proposed that he be issued with a warrant of arrest.

“I direct the court to section 194(2) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. We ask that a warrant of arrest be issued as the court did not give the accused person leave to default,” he said.

Musengezi is facing allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures and earn himself a position in the party.