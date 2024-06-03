Warm donation of winter jerseys

Families patiently waiting for their turn to get winter jerseys in Umwinsidale, Ecosoft farm

Peter Tanyanyiwa

Herald Correspondent

In a heart-warming display of compassion, Dr Angelina Nyatanga, under the Zimbabwe Association of Women in Industry (ZAWI) banner, brought warmth to the dusty streets of Umwinsidale at Ecosoft Farm.

On a chilly Sunday, Dr Nyatanga donated over 500 jerseys to families in need.

The gesture was particularly poignant as it became evident that the need was dire, with hundreds of people flocking the farm in search of warmth.

Dr Nyatanga’s initial plan was to donate 400 jerseys, but the overwhelming response prompted her to extend her generosity, ensuring that over 82 families received the essential items.

One woman arrived late and was breathless after running through the streets of Umwinsidale to get to the event.

She arrived after the distribution of the jerseys had already been concluded and her despair was written all over her face.

However, that despair turned into tears of gratitude as she was received two jerseys.

Dr Nyatanga said her community work is passion-driven, adding that giving is fulfilling.

“This is purely passion-driven. There is no competition in giving, the feeling is really fulfilling,” she said

RELATED STORIES

Krafted Ink owner on mission to empower young women