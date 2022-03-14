War victims donate to disabled community

Some of the disabled people who received food donations from the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association at the Zanu PF headquarters.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

More than 500 people living with disability last week received food hampers from donations that were mobilised by the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA).

Those who benefited were drawn from parts of the 10 provinces and got a chance to be empowered with skills and knowledge during the distribution at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

ZLWVA national spokesperson Cde Collins Kasiya said their core objective is to cater for the welfare of its members whose disability was caused by the liberation war.

Beneficiaries of the donated food hampers were not only drawn from the ZLWV, but from a cross section of the country’s 10 provinces.

“We challenge the disabled community to come forward and participate in vocational business training and other programmes. By so doing, we will build Zimbabwe through self- sustainability.

“Included in the food items we distributed is mealie meal, cooking oil and maheu. We facilitated the transportation of the people to the venue after several companies through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce assisted us in mobilising the food hampers,” said Cde Kasiya.

Meanwhile, the ZLWVA chairperson Cde Vongai Mtokoti called for unity of purpose in the disabled constituency urging them to support and embrace Government policies.