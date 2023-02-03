War victims applaud Government for Compensation Act amendments

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA) has applauded Government’s stance on the amendment of the Compensation Act saying it was long overdue.

Recently Defence and War Veterans Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri said Government is in the process of amending the War Victims Compensation Act to include landmine victims.

The association, which has over 25 000 war victims said the amendment of the act is a step towards improving their welfare, adding that the move resonates well with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“The constituency of people living with disabilities as a result of war has been at stake in the past years with landmine victims being at the far receiving end as they were previously not recognized by the Act,” said ZLWVA spokesperson Mr Collins Kasiya.

“The Act is outdated. It has been in effect since 1980. Amending the Act is long overdue. We hope it is going to bring change to the victims of war and landmine atrocities. We have great hope that the amendment is a step towards addressing all the grey areas affecting us. This inclusivity of everyone is a true testimony of the Second Republic’s commitment towards the economic empowerment of every all Zimbabweans.”

Mr Kasiya said access to basic amenities like accommodation, health, medication and food are some of the critical needs for the war victims.

“Some deserving people did not benefit at all when the compensation exercise was done. Even today, some benefits such as medical and clothing allowance for the victims are not coming as they should.

“The majority of the victims are amputees who need a lot of intervention in the creation of opportunities for the improvement of their livelihoods,” added Mr Kasiya