War vets tour giant steel project

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa (centre) and other war veterans are led on a tour of Dinson Iron and Steel plant by its site project manager Mr Johnson Bai (next to Cde Mutsvangwa) in Mvuma yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Gibson Nyikadzino recently in MVUMA

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) yesterday toured the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) project in Mvuma to assess progress made so far.

After the tour, they praised President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership, which is transforming the country.

DISCO, a subsidiary of global steel giant Tsingshan Holdings of China, is constructing a US$1 billion iron and steel plant on a 250-hectare piece of land in Manhize, Mvuma.

It is set to be one of the biggest iron and steel plants in Africa upon completion.

The plant, set to be operationalised between May and September next year, will have a maximum output of 20 million tonnes of steel and produce an output four times more than what Ziscosteel produced.

President Mnangagwa signed the deal with the company’s representatives in China in 2018 on his first State visit outside Africa, after becoming President in November 2017.

All ZNLVWA provincial chairpersons, led by their chairman Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, said they fought for the project to take off since 2014 after the previous administration had blocked it the previous year.

“This project could have taken off in 2013, but was blocked by the previous administration who wanted the war veterans to fail,” said Cde Mutsvangwa. “But we liberated this country politically in our young age, and we are also liberating it economically in our old age thanks to President Mnangagwa’s vision and business acumen.

“Because of his leadership, next year we will have this plant billowing smoke in the air, a mark of further economic renaissance here in Zimbabwe.”

The association’s Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Margaret Sithole, said the project was a huge confidence boost to the war veterans who are set to partner DISCO in a limestone provision deal for the plant.

Cde Sithole said the project was a result of President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy, which was exciting many investors across the world.

“As veterans of the liberation struggle, we fought so that the young generation benefits from these business opportunities in the mining sector which were mainly in the hands of a few whites who took the country’s wealth to their colonial countries,” she said.

“So all other mineral beneficiation initiatives that are being spoken of by President Mnangagwa are meant to feed into the country’s Vision 2030 where we will have an upper middle income economy status.

“Everyone should benefit and we thank President Mnangagwa for opening these opportunities to all women.”

DISCO’s group project manager, Mr Wilson Motsi, thanked the Government for giving the iron and steel works a National Project Status.

He said his company was set to meet most of its targets by May next year, when the first phase of the iron and steel plant will give an output of 1,2 million tonnes.