War Vets League district elections gather momentum

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

The War Veterans league district elections slated for this weekend have gathered momentum as people in districts successfully nominated names for the elections.

The ruling ZANU PF party has deployed politburo and central committee members to preside over war veterans league district elections.

The district elections are being held ahead of provincial polls which will culminate in a war veterans national conference slated for the 27th of this month.

Secretary of War Vets in the Politburo Cde Douglas Mahiya said preparations for the elections were at an advanced stage.

“The preliminary exercise went on very well. The whole idea was to give party districts an opportunity to submit names for the elections. After the elections we want to form an electoral college of the peo0-ple that form a substantive provincial executive of the war vets league for the ZANU PF congress.”

Cde Mahiya said the war vets league is constituted by the military organ of the Zanu and Zapu forces.

The revolutionary ZANU PF party continues to give impetus to its structures ahead of the 2023 general elections, with district elections for the war veterans’ league set to be conducted this weekend ahead of the national conference. Efforts are being directed toward guaranteeing a landslide victory for the ruling party and President Mnangagwa in general elections set for next year.