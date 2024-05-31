War vets congress shelved

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Cde Douglas Mahiya (left) and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga deliver a joint statement on the postponement of elections for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association during a press conference at Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE much-anticipated Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association elective congress, which was scheduled for June 14-16, has been shelved to bring unity among ex-combatants and ensure democratic elections inclusive of all structures of the association.

These structures include those led by Comrades Christopher Mutsvangwa, Moffat Marashwa and Andrease Mathibela.

According to a joint statement by the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Monica Mavhunga, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo and Zanu PF Secretary for Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya, the party and Government realised that there were a number of leadership structures claiming legitimacy using the same name, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association.

Currently, there are three structures of the ZNLWVA led by Cdes Mutsvangwa, Marashwa and Mathibela, hence there is a need to come up with one formidable association which will represent all the ex-combatants.

“It has been noted with concern that there are a number of leadership structures claiming legitimacy using the same name Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association.

“This has created confusion, hence the need to urgently rectify the situation. In consultation with the then Acting President Kembo Mohadi, on behalf of the patron, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, we hereby direct as follows:

“(a) That democratic elections inclusive of all structures of the ZNLWA led by Comrades Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Moffat Marashwa and Andrease Mathibela be convened from district, provincial and national levels in order to produce a single leadership.

“(b) That dates for the elections across the three levels will be communicated in due course and all other arrangements by the separate ZNLWVA groupings are hereby nullified.

“(c) That all members of the ZNLWVA should desist from name dropping forthwith,” reads joint statement.

Cde Mahiya, who read the statement, said according to the democratic principles, there was need for ordinary war veterans at district level to participate during the election period.

“They should enjoy the right to choose a leader of their choice, so that’s democracy. The dates have been shelved in order to kick start the process of elections from the district level to national level,” he said.