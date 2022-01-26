War Collaborators mobilise for 2023 Elections

Admore Mbonda in Hurungwe

THE Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco) has embarked on a mass mobilisation exercise to ensure the electorate retains President Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential election.

Ziliwaco national vice chairperson, Josephine Gandiya said her organisation was a vanguard of Zanu PF’s liberation legacy, hence the need to rally current and potential voters, particularly the youth, to register to vote.

She made the remarks during an event to launch the campaign in Hurungwe, last week.

Said Gandiya: “We are launching the mobilisation programme here in Hurungwe, but it will be extended to all other provinces and districts. This is to make sure Zanu PF retains two thirds parliamentary majority or more in the 2023 elections, as well as give President Mnangagwa five million votes.

“Our train as war collaborators is forging ahead as we leave no stone unturned to ensure President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF win in the upcoming polls.”

The event was also attended Ziliwaco members from other districts such as Kariba, Makonde and Sanyati.