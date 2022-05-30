Wanted woman arrested

Crime Reporter

The 28-year-old woman, Ivy Nyashano, who was wanted by the police to answer to allegations of unlawful detention and rape of seven juveniles has been arrested.

Nyashano was arrested at her house in Zengeza last Thursday and is still assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Reference is made to the ZRP statement on cases of unlawful detention and rape involving seven juveniles, which occurred between 13th and 24th May 2022 in Karoi and Harare.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of the suspect, Ivy Nyashano (28) who was nabbed at her residence in Zengeza on May 26, 20 and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Last week, police launched a manhunt for Ivy Nyashano, to answer to these allegations.

She was wanted for cases of “unlawful detention and rape involving the seven juveniles.

“On 13 May, 2022 the suspect allegedly went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi where she persuaded and convinced seven female juveniles aged between 12 and 16 years to accompany her to the Buffalo Downs area in Karoi on the pretext that she was going to offer them employment as shop attendants.

“She took the victims to her residence in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza, in Harare. On 14th May 2022, the suspect started to give the victims beer, family planning pills, among other tablets, and drugged them before forcing the victims to be intimate with different men whom she charged an undisclosed fee. This continued up until three of the victims escaped from the suspect’s home on 24 May, 2022 and contacted their parents, who then sent them bus fares to return home and a police report was made,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.