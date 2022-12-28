Wang Yi hails China’s diplomatic work in 2022, vows to write new chapter

Over the past year, China has met challenges head-on and advanced its diplomatic agenda with greater resolve, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in review and preview of the international situation and China’s foreign relations.

Wang made the remarks in a speech at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations on Sunday.

“We will maintain a global vision, forge ahead with greater resolve, and write a new chapter and secure new successes in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics from a broader perspective and through stronger actions,” he said.

Here are some highlights of Wang’s speech:

Head-of-state diplomacy

Reviewing China’s diplomatic work in 2022, Wang said that head-of-state diplomacy has been immensely successful with one significant event after another and has set the pace for China’s overall diplomatic work.

Talking about the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Wang hailed the home-ground event as a “resounding success.”

In the period before and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Xi Jinping attended five multilateral summits and held bilateral meetings with leaders of more than 40 countries, creating three peaks for head-of-state diplomacy this year and making a good start to the work of the CPC’s new collective central leadership in China’s foreign affairs, Wang said.

Relations with other major countries

China has continued to reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum competition, and maintained strategic stability in relations with other major countries, Wang stressed.

He noted that China has firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy and has been exploring the right way for the two countries to get along with each other.

Wang called on the U.S. side to change its course, establish an objective and sensible perception of China, follow a positive and pragmatic China policy, and work with China to put in place the pillars and a solid foundation for the healthy and stable growth of China-U.S. relations.

On China-Russia relations, Wang noted that over the past year, the two countries have deepened good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation, and made China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination more mature and resilient.

The country has continued to pursue friendship and cooperation with Europe, and stay committed to the healthy development of China-Europe relations, Wang added.

“On the basis of mutual respect and equality, we will work continuously with the European side to properly handle differences and disagreements, strengthen strategic communication and results-oriented cooperation, and jointly act as an anchor of stability for the Eurasian continent and serve as a new powerhouse of development and prosperity,” Wang said.

Solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries

China has promoted solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries based on sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and pooled synergy in seeking strength through unity, Wang mentioned.

As BRICS chair, China hosted the 14th BRICS Summit and a High-level Dialogue on Global Development in June, which Wang hailed as “great success.”

The China Year of BRICS achieved remarkable results, said Wang, added that the BRICS countries have projected a resounding voice for global equity and justice, and injected strong BRICS impetus into global economic recovery and development.

Advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

The upcoming year will mark the 10th anniversary of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. In 2022, China has achieved swift and steady progress in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and delivered successful outcomes.

The country signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with another five countries this year, making the Belt and Road family a big gathering of 150 countries and 32 international organizations, said Wang.

“All parties are looking forward to the convening of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation where we can jointly take stock of the achievements and draw up a blueprint to make this ‘belt of development’ that benefits the world more prosperous and broaden this ‘road to happiness’ that benefits humanity,” he added.

Six major tasks of China’s diplomacy in 2023

In 2023, China will fully implement the policies set by the 20th CPC National Congress, and break new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, said Wang.

“First, we will better serve head-of-state diplomacy and central tasks,” Wang said.

Bearing in mind the country’s most fundamental interests, and making sure its work conforms with the central tasks of the Party and the country, China’s diplomatic front will accurately understand and wisely respond to changes, and take action to make changes, and do its best to prevent and defuse major external risks and challenges, Wang explained.

Second, China will expand all-round diplomacy in a coordinated manner.

Wang said China will deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, strive to recalibrate the China-U.S. relationship and bring it back on the right course, promote the sound and steady growth of China-Europe relations, deepen friendship, mutual trust and convergence of interests with neighboring countries, and strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.

“Third, we will continue to look for the widest possible convergence of interests in global governance,” Wang said, adding that China will hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and vigorously advocate the common values of humanity.

Based on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, China will firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and build more consensus, pool greater strength and take more actions for the cause of global development and security, said Wang.

“Fourth, we will actively serve high-quality development and opening-up,” said Wang.

Given the new situation in the COVID-19 response, China considers it necessary to further facilitate the flow of personnel between China and other countries, ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, and foster new drivers for global development, Wang added.

“Fifth, we will build a stronger line of defense to protect our national interests,” Wang said, stressing that China will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, resolutely fight all forces that attempt to hold back and even halt the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and hold the strategic initiative of national development and security firmly in its own hands.

Sixth, China will focus on strengthening its international communication capacity and make its voice heard loud and clear.

“We will tell engaging stories of the CPC, of Chinese modernization, and of building a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to steadily increase the world’s understanding and recognition of the Chinese path, visions and system,” Wang said.