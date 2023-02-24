Waison shifts focus to marathon

Sports Reporter

LONG distance runner Blessing Waison is shifting his attention to marathon following his recent participation at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia.

Waison finished on position 49 in 32minutes 23seconds in the men’s 10km race.

He said he is pleased with his performance since it was his first time. And is now focusing on trying to get the qualifying time for the men’s marathon at the forthcoming World Athletics Championships in August.

“This was my first time participating in such an event and I am pleased with what I did. Top 10 and 20 is on the way. It’s a process. We started from somewhere and we (are) going somewhere.

“I have sat down with my coach and we have a plan. It’s a big project. We are now currently working on my marathon time. In order to achieve that I have to cut my 10,000m time, and also my half marathon time. It’s a bigger project than just the 10,000m event,” said Waison.

He is one of the earmarked athletes to try and qualify for the global meet.