Waison, Chitate off Australia

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S representatives at the World Cross Country Championships left the country on Wednesday morning for Bathurst, Australia.

The competition is scheduled for Saturday.

Zimbabwe are fielding Blessing Waison and Olivia Chitate in the senior men and women’s 10km respectively.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendayi Tagara said the two are expected to arrive in Australia on Thursday.

“The team has left for Australia, two athletes…They are expected to arrive on the 16th, then they rest on the 17th and compete on the 18th.

“We are happy Zimbabwe is one of the two countries from the Southern Africa that have sent teams, from the statistics I have seen so far.

“Generally we have sent teams every World Cross Country. The last one we missed was because of the covid-19,” said Tagara.

The two athletes are accompanied by team manager Russell Chimhare.