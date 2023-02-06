Wadyajena, Cottco bosses off the hook

06 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Wadyajena, Cottco bosses off the hook Justice Mayor Wadyajena

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

GOKWE-NEMBUDZIYA Legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Cottco bosses, who were accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and bought trucks are off the hook after the court granted their application for refusal of further remand.

Wadyajena was jointly appearing in court with Cottco bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha and Fortunate Molai on fraud, money laundering and concealing a transaction from a principal charges.

Wadyajena’s Mayor Logistics and Danha’s Pierpoint Moncroix were also being charged.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere ruled that there was unnecessary delay in completing investigations by the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting