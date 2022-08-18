Wadyajena, Cottco bosses get bail

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena (centre) arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses, charged with fraud and money laundering involving more than US$5 million, were today granted $200 000 bail each by a Harare Magistrate.

Wadyajena, Cottco manages Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, who are jointly charged with Pierpont Moncroix Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited and Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Limited were also ordered to surrender title deeds to their properties and travelling documents as part of their bail conditions.

They were also ordered to report once every Friday to the police.

The court noted that Wadyajena and his accomplices have strong ties in the country and there was no evidence that convinced the court that they would abscond trial.

In his bail ruling, regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje said the State failed to place evidence that showed that prove that they habour intentions of absconding.

