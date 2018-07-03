VPs line up Mat North rallies

Bulawayo Bureau

VICE Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi are scheduled to address Zanu-PF rallies in Matabeleland North this week as the country inches towards elections on July 30.

VP Chiwenga is expected to address a rally at Tsholotsho Centre on Wednesday morning before moving to the Colliery Stadium in Hwange.

On Thursday morning, VP Chiwenga is scheduled to address another rally at Binga Centre before addressing another in Nkayi in the afternoon.

VP Mohadi, on the other hand, will address a rally at St Paul’s in Lupane on Wednesday morning and another one at the Tatazela Grounds in Bubi in the afternoon.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo yesterday confirmed the rallies, saying the province was making final preparations to host the VPs.

“Everything is in place and we are happy to be receiving the VPs and the people eagerly await the messages,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the province was confident of a Zanu-PF victory.

“We are the only credible party in the country, the rest are just taking part in the polls, but we will defeat them,” he said.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at White City in Bulawayo recently, President Mnangagwa said the ruling party was certain of victory in the harmonised elections and the polls to be held on 30 July will be a mere formality.

“This gathering is a Zanu-PF gathering and I say to you as your leader, let us unite and mobilise and win the July 30th elections,” he said.

“Those elections are just a process to renew our mandate to rule the country.

“That’s the purpose of the election, otherwise we are the rulers. This party, our party is bigger than any individual in this party. No individual can put this party in one’s pocket, but the party itself can put us all in the party pocket.”

President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party’s Presidential candidate, preached peace, as he implored party supporters to refrain from violence to ensure a clean electoral victory.

He said the open invitation for international observers to observe next month’s polls was a testimony of his administration’s commitment to credible polls.

“We don’t need any violence at all,” he said. “Unity, love and peace. We need an untainted thunderous victory. We have invited for the first time in history of the country worldwide observers. We have said our elections are transparent, fair and credible.

“Anybody who wants to come and observe our elections must come and observe. We have opened the gates. We would want you as Zimbabweans to show your maturity, your warmth to visitors that are coming into our country.”