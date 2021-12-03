VP urges adherence to WHO protocols

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (third from right), Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka (right), the advisory board chairperson of the Confederation of Young Farmers Clubs in Zimbabwe Mr Denias Zaranyika (second left), the club’s president Mr Aaron Denenga (left) pose for a picture with the Female Farmer of the Year Noma Musasiwa (second right) and Pace Setters Anchor Farmer of the Year Tyler Van Outsdtroon at the 9th edition of the Young Farmer Pace Setters Awards in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Elita Chikwati–Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is still undertaking some genomic sequencing to ascertain the presence or absence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to be more vigilant, accept vaccination and follow the WHO regulations to be safe.

Speaking to farmers and stakeholders attending the Federation of Young Farmers Club Zimbabwe the Vice President urged citizens to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves.

“We are doing the genomic sequencing and we must remain vigilant,” he said, noting that the first three waves had been dealt with although the last of the third wave was only pushed back last month.

“It is our responsibility to act upon it to stay safe.

“The best way to stay safe is to be vaccinated. We have vaccines available.”

We want every Zimbabwean who have been defined eligible to be vaccinated to be vaccinated. We were vaccinating from 18 and above now were have reduced to 16 and shortly will be vaccinating from the age of 14.

VP Chiwenga said safety could only be guaranteed through vaccination and religiously following WHO protocols and those from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“Whenever you feel any symptoms of the Covid-19 go and get tested. We want every of one of you to enjoy the coming festival period Christmas and New Year and therefore I urge all of you to adhere to regulations recently pronounced by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa. We will be very strict and measures which have been put in place have to be followed,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said scientists and experts were still studying the Omicron Covid 19 variant. The Covid-19 National Committee had since designated Omicron a variant of concern in line with the WHO declaration. The country is increasing surveillance and enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, especially at ports of entry.