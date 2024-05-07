VP Mohadi salutes reformist stance

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is a man of his word and a true reformist who lives with the people, learns from the people and listens to the people, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has seen inclusivity and growth that leaves no one and no place behind.

In an interview with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, said President Mnangagwa had prioritised reforms and developmental issues since he assumed leadership of the country from November 24, 2017.

The President has set the nation on a massive growth path and the country is expected to have a completely new face by 2030, when Zimbabwe expects to have attained an upper-middle class society.

Said VP Mohadi: “Such is the golden age that this man called President Mnangagwa is preparing for us in protecting that national independence delivered by Zanu PF on April 18, 1980.

“Like any other African nation, our independence suffered the impediment of neo-colonialism which must be tackled by the jugular vein through economic democratisation. Investing in education and skills development is also key.”

On the upcoming SADC Summit, VP Mohadi said under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is being transformed into a citadel of African diplomacy.

“It even becomes befitting that our nation will be the host of the 44th Session of SADC Heads of State Summit. To top it all, His Excellency will assume the Chairmanship of this regional body.

“Such a multi-faceted instigation of the African liberation heritage in our lifetime immaculately displays that the Second Republic is truly championing African Renaissance.

“This position has been anchored on the clarion call, ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. This broadly magnifies that Africa should be built by Africans as espoused by the founding fathers of our collective continental liberation,” he said.

VP Mohadi said national security must be strengthened given the pervasive and corrosive nature of neo-colonialism.

“While sovereignty guarantees to the national economy and security are pivotal, we would be remiss not to celebrate and preserve Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage. Culture and heritage are an existential pillar to the diversity we share as a people. This explains why the highest office in the land courtesy of the self-effacing humility of the President and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has ensured that no one and no place has been left behind.

“The President’s development projects have reached every inch of our country. Likewise, the First Lady has been involved in cultural and philanthropic exploits which have de-marginalised the formerly marginalised communities of our country,” he said.

On the country’s 44th Independence anniversary, VP Mohadi said the people should not just brag about their sovereignty given the instructive obligation it imposes on every citizen, but must strengthen governance by ensuring transparency and accountability.

In respect of the recently commissioned Pupu National Monument in Matabeleland North Province, VP Mohadi said the triumph of colonialism was its violent and psychological capacity to annihilate the heritage, culture and spirituality of the formerly colonised people.

The legend of Pupu, he said, was one such example of the exalted white lie which gave prominence to the Allan Wilson killers who were defeated by Ndebele warriors regardless of their mighty ammunition.

“Therefore, when His Excellency commissioned the Pupu monument, the President was symbolically walking back to history to exhume the massacred black truth as a result of colonial history.

“By doing so, the Second Republic is writing back against the entrenched imperialist stigmatisation of the black people as a defeated race,” said VP Mohadi.

The initiative, he said, further repositions the cause of national independence for future generations to know that ancestors were mighty men and women who stood against colonial domination.

VP Mohadi said the Pupu monument immortalises what Amilcar Cabral is still teaching from the grave to “tell no lies and claim no easy victories”.

A political analyst, Mr Taona Machaya, said President Mnangagwa has changed a lot of things since the coming in of the Second Republic.

“We are seeing gradual change in terms of media freedom. He is opening up the airwaves and we are glad that six independent television stations were licenced and some are already on air.

“Community radio stations are also being licenced and that itself speaks volumes about President Mnangagwa’s leadership. In terms of his foreign policy, we can also see again that his re-engagement and engagement policy is paying off,” he said.