VP Mohadi rejects X account

Herald Reporter

The fake X (formerly Twitter) account operating under the name of Vice President Kembo Mohadi continued posting messages yesterday.

The Herald dismissed the account as fake yesterday, but the account, which claims to be VP Mohadi’s official X account, continued posting messages including pictures from the appointment of ministers by President Mnangagwa.

But officials from VP Mohadi’s Office insisted last night that the VP does not have an X account.

They also said he does not have a spokesperson, and urged the people to ignore the X account. At present no one knows who is operating this fake account and why.

