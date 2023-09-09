VP Mohadi mourns Cde Malinga

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has sent his condolences to the family of the late Cde Joshua Teke Malinga.

Cde Malinga died at the family home in Richmond, Bulawayo last night.

He was 79.

In a statement this afternoon, VP Mohadi said: “I am deeply touched by the sad news of the passing on of Cde Malinga.

“May the family accept my deepest sympathy following this untimely death.

“My heart goes out to you at this difficult time. Cde Malinga was the Presidential Advisor and Politburo member responsible for the physically challenged people and he was so passionate about his responsibility.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Cde Malinga was at one point Mayor of the City of Bulawayo.

His son Mr Mpehlabayo Joshua Malinga confirmed the passing on of his father.

He said his father died at “our home in Richmond”.

“He had prostate cancer, which was successfully dealt with about four years ago but had since recurred and he was unwell for some time,” said Mr Malinga.

Cde Malinga was born on April 20, 1944 in Filabusi.

He was born able bodied and was attacked by Polio at a young age.

He grew up in Filabusi and remained at home looking after the grains while others took to the fields.

Cde Malinga was then taken to Bulawayo by the late Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, who took him to Jairos Jiri Centre where he went to school and later trained as a cobbler.

As a young man he was touched by how the black people were treated by whites, leading him to join politics.

He became an activist and rose in politics to become a popular figure.

Cde Malinga was later elected Ward 2 Councillor in the early 1990s and became Mayor in 1993 up to 1996, serving two terms as an Executive Mayor.

He was once a Zanu PF District chairman for Lookout Masuku district before becoming a Provincial member, and rose to become a Central Committee and Politburo member.