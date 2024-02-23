VP Mohadi in Malawi for 3-day visit

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is welcomed by Zimbabwe Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme (left) and Malawi’s Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe - Picture Roselyne Sachiti

Roselyne Sachiti in LILONGWE, Malawi

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Lilongwe for a three-day visit that will see him engaging with Malawian government officials and business leaders to enhance collaboration across critical bilateral issues.

The Vice President was received at the Kamuzu International Airport yesterday evening by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme, Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud and Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Mwayiwayo Polepole .

VP Mohadi is accompanied by senior Government officials including Secretary to the VP Dr Benson Martin Dube, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy director sport and recreation Mr Ignatius Vambe; director in VP Mohadi’s office Mrs Samukheliso Musendami and other senior Government officials.

VP Mohadi is expected to visit sporting facilities including the Griffins Saenda Sports Complex in Lilongwe. He is also expected to tour Mtalimanja fisheries.