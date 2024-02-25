VP Mohadi concludes Malawi visit, returns home

Roselyne Sachiti in LILONGWE Malawi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi this morning concluded his three-day visit to Malawi.

VP Mohadi and his delegation were seen off at the Kamuzu International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme, Malawi’s Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud, and Malawi’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Mwayiwayo Polepole.

In an interview before departure, VP Mohadi said the major highlights during his visit included the courtesy call to Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

He also said the visit to Mtalimanja Holdings in Dowa was an eye-opener.

“I managed to meet the President and he promised me that time permitting he will be visiting us to Zimbabwe in April. I learnt a lot in terms of fisheries, not that we do not have fisheries in Zimbabwe. Our communities are being empowered in Zimbabwe through fisheries,” said VP Mohadi.

He added that the major reason for the visit was to tighten relationships between Zimbabwe and Malawi through engagement with Government officials and business leaders to enhance collaborations across critical bilateral issues.

VP Mohadi also engaged African Ambassadors based in Malawi and met with the Zimbabwe Diaspora community here.

VP Mohadi was accompanied by senior government officials including Dr Benson Martin Dube (Permanent Secretary to the VPs Office ); Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy director sport and recreation Mr Ignatious Vambe; Mrs Samukheliso Musendami (Director in VP Mohadi’s office), among others.