VP Chiwenga’s family contributes to innovation drive

VP Chiwenga’s wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga poses with Chivaraidze Primary School robotics team members, Keylah Kambarami (left), Lindah Ncube (second from left) and Mazvitaishe Madzingautswa yesterday on their arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare from India where they attended the International Conference on Robotic Computing (IRC) League. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Three learners from Chivaraidze Primary School in Goromonzi are basking in academic glory after attending the International Avishkaar Game League Robotics Competition in New Delhi, India through the benevolence of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s family.

Chivaraidze Primary School is in a farming community and its catchment area is made up of previously marginalised communities who never dreamt of participating in trendsetting global competitions.

The Avishkaar is a platform for young innovators to learn next generation technology skills like robotics, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), electronics, app development and coding.

Participation in such global competitions prepare learners and equip them with skills at an early age that addresses national development activities towards a competitive, modern and industrialised country focusing on problem-solving for value-creation as enshrined by the education 5.0 model.

Under the Education 5.0 model, Zimbabwe’s State universities have been configured to drive innovation in tertiary education for national development and also the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Primary and secondary education schools are now warming up to this new trajectory envisioned by President Mnangagwa of developing the country through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

It is against this background that Chivaraidze Primary School sent three learners to the competition – Mazvitaishe Madzingautswa (9), Keylah Kambarami (8), and Lindah Ncube (8).

VP Chiwenga’s wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, was at the Robert Mugabe International Airport with the children’s peers, parents and school authorities to welcome them back.

“As a family we take pride in partaking in the realisation of President Mnangagwa’s vision of a knowledge based education model. We also take pride in positively impacting the young people’s lives,” said Colonel Chiwenga.

“Our team was the first primary school in Zimbabwe to attend, and the first in Africa to attend, and the first all-girls team to attend so we are very excited about it.

“As a school we do not exist in a vacuum, we are very aware of what Zimbabwe is doing, what the Government is doing in trying to promote innovation in children.

“We took a calculated, well thought out decision that in order for our children to fit in the Government policy of education 5.0 they have to start when they are young.

“So, that innovative mind can be developed and when they reach tertiary and professional level they will be at par with their international counterparts because that is where the world is going.

“Other schools in Zimbabwe who have not introduced this kind of education that inculcates innovation in learners at an early stage should start doing so before it is too late because as a nation you have to be able to develop your own innovations.

“If you cannot develop, you will be buying from other countries, importing and the import bill will be high. It’s not good for the country,” said Colonel Chiwenga.

One of the learners Kudzaishe said the trio enjoyed the competition and are motivated to continue developing their innovation skills.

“We were building robots and competing with others,” said Kudzaishe.

“We can now make robots even at home and we will share our experiences with others. When I grow up I want to be an Engineer.”

Chivaraidze headmaster Mr Evans Kwaramba said as a school they will go a step further in promoting the innovations by introducing robotics or innovation learning as a subject, an upgrade from what they are doing now where it is being done as a club.

Grade One teacher at Chivaraidze and the coordinator for coding and robotics at the school Miss Ayanda Tshuma said her learners surpassed their mentor’s expectations.

“They actually prepared for the competition in three days which is something that is impressive considering that other teams were preparing for a year. The future of the country is very bright in terms of innovations and coding. We are grooming innovation at an early stage.”

The chief executive of RoboKorda Zimbabwe Mr Dambudzo Nyathi was also part of the delegation that accompanied Chivaraidze learners.

“Avishkaar is one of Asia’s biggest (robotics) competitions. They excelled and they won a prize in being the most innovative, outstanding group that has come to the competition for the first time.

“We want to start from the grassroots level up to tertiary. African problems can be solved by African people,” said Mr Nyathi.