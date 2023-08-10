Vice President Chiwenga to address Gweru rally

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga is expected in Gweru to address a rally at Mkoba Stadium.

VP Chiwenga will be in the City of Progress at a time the ruling Zanu PF party is scaling up its campaign ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections in which pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa to sail through on the back of the Second Republic’s development thrust.

Party supporters began arriving at Mkoba Stadium as early as 7AM ahead of the VP’s address.

The supporters have braved the cold and windy conditions being experienced in Gweru.

Gweru has three constituencies namely, Gweru Urban, Mkoba North and South.

The party’s parliamentary candidate for Mkoba North constituency is Cde William Gondo while the candidate for Mkoba South is Cde Wellington Magura.

The candidate for Gweru Urban constituency is Cde Alex Mukwembi.

Cde Magura has been tackling drug and substance abuse at the grassroots through fitness and wellness programmes in the area, taking a cue from President Mnangagwa.

He said it’s high time the ruling party dislodged the opposition from urban areas.