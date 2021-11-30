VP Chiwenga mourns top banker

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has joined President Mnangagwa in mourning renowned banker Mr Douglas Munatsi who died in an inferno in the early hours of Monday.

The inferno that killed him is being investigated by the police.

At the time of his death, Mr Munatsi was the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

VP Chiwenga said, “I learnt with deep shock about the passing on of Mr Douglas Munatsi, who was the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer, when his Northfields flat in Harare caught fire, in the early hours of Monday, 29 November 2021.”

“Mr. Munatsi was appointed ZIDA CEO in 2019. Prior to his appointment as ZIDA CEO, he had worked as the CEO of BancABC since its formation in 2000, until its acquisition by Atlas Mara in 2014,” said VP Chiwenga.

The Vice President said it was disheartening that at the time of his demise, Mr Munatsi, through his leadership at ZIDA, had become the face of Zimbabwe’s investment drive as well as the economic compass for steering the country towards its aspired status of an empowered upper-middle-income economy by the year 2030.

“He successfully articulated Zimbabwe’s investment story to the world at various business fora, including the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021), held in Durban and the current Expo 2020 Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

“The country is poorer following his passing on. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Munatsi family and ZIDA, an organisation which he led from the front and with passion. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”