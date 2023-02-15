VP Chiwenga mourns Mushohwe

Mukudzei Chingwere–Herald Reporter

Former Cabinet minister and national hero Dr Christopher Mushohwe had a desire to see Zimbabweans educated and enlightened, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Many people, including war veterans and the less-privileged, benefited from Dr Mushohwe’s selfless acts, he said in a condolence message following the death of Dr Mushohwe, which came barely two weeks after the sad loss of another national hero, Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga (Retired).

Dr Mushohwe died on Monday after a long illness at the age of 69.

Said VP Chiwenga: “Cde Mushohwe was known for his desire to see the people of this country educated and enlightened. In that respect, he inspiringly led from the front and gladly carried the academic light for the nation, with his acquisition of two doctorates.

“We owe it to him for assisting and vigorously advocating for the disadvantaged in our society to be academically empowered, including a large proportion of war veterans as well as those gifted, but from underprivileged families.

“The late Cde Mushohwe has a rich profile of invaluable service to our beloved country, Zimbabwe. He served diligently as a civil servant and, mostly, as a Cabinet minister during the First Republic.

“Later, he followed his passion and contributed immensely to national development, through human skills development and talent identification, thus, ensuring that every capable Zimbabwean is accorded an opportunity for growth.”

VP Chiwenga said Dr Mushohwe remained a consistent stalwart of Zanu PF up to the time of his untimely and sad death.

The ruling Zanu PF depended on his unifying personality to its solidification, both at provincial and national levels, said VP Chiwenga.

He extended his condolences to President Mnangagwa, Mrs Penelope Mushohwe and children, the Mushohwe family and nation at large, on the death of “a quiet giant and nation builder, who, like still waters, ran deep into every corner of the country in search of people’s emancipation through education”.

“Indeed, the late Cde Mushohwe’s great works shall live forever and always be remembered. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said VP Chiwenga.

Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi also joined President Mnangagwa and the nation in mourning the death of Dr Mushohwe.

In his condolence message, Cde Mohadi said Dr Mushohwe’s death was saddening, and a major blow to the nation.

He encouraged the Mushohwe family to find comfort in the Lord and the knowledge that the nation mourns with them.

Mourners are gathered at the Mushohwe family home in Harare.