VP Chiwenga meets Swiss Confederation President

Mukudzei Chingwere in MONTREUX, Switzerland

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is currently holding bilateral talks with leader of the Swiss Confederation, President Alain Berset, as the two countries seek to boost mutually beneficial economic corporation.

VP Chiwenga is here for the 5th edition of the Patient Safety Global Ministerial Summit at the invitation of President Berset.

The meeting is a result of the second republic’s diplomatic offensive led by President Mnangagwa himself which seeks to return capital to back to Zimbabwe under the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

VP Chiwenga is expected to extend an investment call to Swiss companies as well as seek areas of economic corporation in the meeting.

Switzerland boasts of one of the world’s highly developed economies and the strength of the economy primarily is due to its international goodwill and strong convulsion with other economies.