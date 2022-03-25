Uncategorised

VP Chiwenga meets Heads of Christian denominations

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is this morning meeting various heads of Christian denominations at Munhumutapa building.

The Church leaders are led by Reverend Never Mparutsa while Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and his Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage counterpart Kazembe Kazembe are also in attendance.

VP Chiwenga said the meeting was part of a commitment by Government to engage Church leaders regularly on issues affecting the country.

