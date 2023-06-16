VP Chiwenga meets Ashok Leyland, Export-Import Bank bosses

VP Chiwenga and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during the Ashok Leyland engagement.

Africa Moyo in NEW DELHI, India

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his delegation today continued to engage potential investors and financiers on the sidelines of the 18th Confederation of Indian Industry-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

The first engagement was with the Export-Import Bank officials, led by managing director Ms Harsha Bangari. The bank has been supporting Zimbabwe for a long time in the energy sector.

After that, VP Chiwenga went to present his remarks during the closing ceremony of the India-Africa conference.

He later met officials from Indian vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland.

After the closed-door meeting, Ashok Leyland’s head-Africa international operations, Mr Sachin Dasharath, said they were honoured to meet VP Chiwenga and his team.

VP Chiwenga’s delegation included Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India

Dr Godfrey Chipare, Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, Dr David Musabayana.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga has concluded his tour of duty and has left India for home.