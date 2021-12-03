VP Chiwenga leads Masvingo clean up, tours plastic processing firm

VP Constantino Chiwenga(centre),Agriculture,Lands,Water,Fisheries and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka and Stable Packaging managing Director Mr Farai Marecha during a tour of the plastic waste processing factory in the Masvingo Industrial area.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga today led the clean-up programme in Masvingo today at Croco Motors close to the industrial area where he also toured a fledgling plastic processing company.

The Vice President headed the cleaning of garbage in the company of Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira, Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka and other top Government officials including those from the Environmental Management Agency(EMA).

After leading in the cleaning up, the VP and his entourage toured Stable Packaging in the industrial area that recycles plastic waste to manufacture irrigation and mining pipes among other materials.

The firm’s managing director Mr Farai Marecha appealed for more land and funding to expand the manufacturing plant.