VP Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

VP Chiwenga speaking at the launch of the 2023-2028 Zimbabwe Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action today.

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is richly endowed, has a conscientised populace and its leadership is driving the country towards development thus the citizenry shouldn’t be easy prey to human traffickers, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this earlier today when he launched the 2023-2028 Zimbabwe Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action (NAPLAC) which marks Zimbabwe’s commitment to cranking up and pulling all stops to halt the trafficking scourge.

With this launch, Zimbabwe joins pace-setting anti-human trafficking countries to draw up a detailed blueprint that will drive the country’s response to this menace.

Of note, is that Zimbabwe has always maintained a strong stance against human trafficking and has on several occasions moved in to deploy resources to rescue victims as well as successfully prosecute perpetrators.

“That is why you have heard His Excellency the President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saying wherever Zimbabweans are, we welcome them back home,” said VP Chiwenga.

“No Zimbabwean should be humiliated outside his own or her own motherland. We have a beautiful God-given country full of riches.

“All we need is to be united and use the resources we have, use the education we have and develop ourselves,” said VP Chiwenga.

The United Nations congratulated Zimbabwe for launching the Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action 2023-2028.

“The United Nations Family in Zimbabwe recognizes the efforts that have been made by the Government of Zimbabwe – at policy, legal and institutional levels –to fight human trafficking,” said Ambassador Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to reiterate that the UN will continue to support the Government of Zimbabwe through strengthening technical cooperation to enhance the fight against human trafficking while working towards addressing the root causes of human trafficking,” said Ambassador Kallon.