VP Chiwenga in Thailand for health conference 

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga arrives in Bangkok

Mukudzei Chingwere in BANGKOK, Thailand

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived here this morning and immediately set off for the city of Pattaya, South east of Bangkok, Thailand where he will join fellow global health leaders attending this year’s International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP).

The conference brings together government health leaders, researchers, health practitioners, economists among other important players as they seek to find solutions in ensuring universal access to family planning and access to reproductive health services.

Up to 125 countries are sending participants to this year’s conference.

Zimbabwe’s participation comes at a time when the Second Republic, as directed by President Mnangagwa, is re-jigging all facets of public life in pursuit of improving the populace’s lives per the dictates of Vision 2030.

The family unit is thus right at the core of the President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no place and no one behind in the development of the country.

The face to face interaction under the ambit of ICPF comes on the back of a Covid-19 induced four-year hiatus with the last having been held in Kigali, Rwanda.

“The International Conference on Family Planning has convened the global development community around a shared vision of universal access to family planning,” notes the ICPF.

“This is a network of advocates, researchers and scientists, community and government leaders, health practitioners, economists, conveners, civil society members, and young people. We are joined by the belief that everyone deserves access to family planning services and products.”