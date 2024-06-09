VP Chiwenga in Tajikistan for water conference 

Vice President Chiwenga arrives in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. He was received by Tajikistan Deputy Prime Minister Usmonali Usmonzoda. Pictures: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has touched down in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where he will lead the country’s participation at the third Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference that kicks off tomorrow.

VP Chiwenga is accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos, and several senior Government officials.

He was received early this morning in the Central Asian country by Tajikistan Deputy Prime Minister Usmonali Usmonzoda.

The conference seeks to coordinate the world’s response to sustainable use of water and water challenges induced by climate change.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to be part of conference deliberations as the world pushes for the appointment of an Under Secretary to bring up issues related to water at the UN decision making front row seat.

The VP is also expected to tackle economic diplomatic errands with a number of engagements already lined up for him.



Speaking to journalists on arrival, VP Chiwenga said sustainable and maximum utilisation of water is central to Zimbabwe’s economic development plan.

“As you might be aware, this year in March there was a conference on water where a proposal to have an Under Secretary for water, because of climate change, was recommended, ” said VP Chiwenga.

“Water is now becoming a very scarce commodity and each and every country has to make sure that they have enough water not only for their people but for agriculture as well. We are talking of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). So we are coming to this conference to share ideas,” said VP Chiwenga.

WASH is central to any country’s economic fortunes and Zimbabwe, which is pacing towards an empowered upper middle income economy, takes it seriously.

Water is important in all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, mining and manufacturing, among others.