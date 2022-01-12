VP Chiwenga in Malawi for Sadc summit

VP Chiwenga was met at the Kamuzu International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme, Foreign & International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava & the Defence & War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri. Picture Believe Nyakudjara

Ranga Mataire in Lilongwe, Malawi

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi earlier today to attend the Sadc Extraordinary Heads of State and Government summit, which began yesterday.

Vice President Chiwenga is attending the summit on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

The Vice President was received at the Kamuzu International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme.

Vice President Chiwenga was immediately driven to Bingu waMutharika International Conference Centre in Lilongwe where he joined some SADC Heads of State and Government and representatives of respective member- states.

The main agenda of the extraordinary summit is to review progress of the Sadc Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed to support the country’s fight against terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation yesterday convened an Extraordinary Sadc Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely; Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and will be attended by the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the Sadc Treaty, the summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of the regional body.

The summit is ending today.